Back to the drawing boards

by Sabrina Hornung | February 1st, 2017 | .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

“I guess it was inspired by an idea to raise funds for our coop so we can offset our operational costs during the summer, when most people are skateboarding outside,” says Tom Kemmer, craftsman, proprietor of Hawk’s Nest skate co-op and curator of The Clean Skate project, a group exhibition featuring the work of regional artists on previously used skate decks. He continued, ”We also wanted to have it relate to skateboarding and (in) someway incorporate other things that skateboarders are interested in and are typically a part of, which is art and music.”

Saturday marks the opening of Clean Skate 2. It is free and open to the public, and all ages are encouraged to attend. “There’s nothing better than to turn your kids onto art and skateboarding.” Kemmer said. With over 30 participating artists working in a wide variety of mediums, the event has nearly doubled in size.

“I did a collaboration board with my six-year-old son Miles. We did more of a collage with some of his drawings of monsters, dinosaurs, and insects as a starting point. I filled in the gaps with found art-type stuff of old photos of buildings, torn magazine pages, and other things. Our board is called 'Migrate and Destroy,’” says Fargo-born and Minneapolis-based artist Mike Novak. “I love the Hawk’s Nest! My band has played there a few times in the past, and I've tried to skate it a few times too. I want it to succeed, as it is a safe space for people to go and skate and be creative, and be themselves. We need more places like that everywhere, and this is just a small thing that I can do to help them out.”

“Clean Skate” is a play on the old phrase “Clean Slate.” Each artist is presented a gently used skate deck which is painted white to represent a fresh canvas. “Everybody starts with essentially a fresh, gessoed canvas that’s virtually the same and after that it’s up to them to take that canvas and make it into their own piece of art, however they want to do it, through whatever medium they see fit.”

Dave Sauvageau, of P2 industries, converted sidewalk surfing to sidewalk scooting. “We were asked by our friend Tom Kemmer if we would be interested in participating in this year's Clean Skate Project. Being skaters, bikers and artists ourselves, we were totally in! We were given our white deck and we instantly began brainstorming. We knew our piece couldn't simply hang on the wall, it needed to be a functional thing. We ultimately decided to build the wretched spawn of the skateboard and the skateboard's arch nemesis, the kick scooter. We had a box of junk scooter pieces from a dumpster diving adventure a couple years ago so we threw it together with some scrap angle iron, an old bicycle ape hanger bar and some nuts and bolts. It was a super fun just blasting something together and being able to hop on and ride it around the shop in a couple hours. Also, we think the title of the thing is, "The Nickelback Of Sporting Equipment"…

