North Dakota: a perfect place for white supremacists by C.S. Hagen

FARGO – He no longer resembles the American Nazi he was 10 years ago during a recruitment drive in Fargo. He’s forgotten where he last put his braunhemden, or brown shirt, his black tie, and Nazi pin. The imperious swastika armband once wrapped around his left arm has also been packed away.

“Not the best way to convert people, I believe,” Nick Chappell said. “The purpose was to grab attention, which it did.”

Once a rising star in the American Nazi party, he left the Nationalist Socialist Movement as director of the Viking Youth Corps during a “Soviet-style purge of its ranks,” according to Nationalist Socialist Files. Eleven months after his first visit to the Peace Garden State, Chappell was ranked high on a confidential Nazi blacklist. The American Nazi Party Commander labelled Nick an “oath breaker” and “race-traitor.”

Now, Chappell, 28, of Irish and English descent, makes occasional trips to Fargo from his home in South Dakota to help organize and educate people involved with the Creativity Movement, which believes race, not religion, is absolute truth and that the white race is the highest expression of culture and civilization. The Creativity Movement rose from the ashes of the Church of the Creator founded in 1973. The organization’s colors evoke the swastika: red, white, and black; its logo is a large “W” representing the white race topped by a crown and a halo.

Chappell prepares for RaHoWa, the acronym for an inevitable racial holy war, he said, which is coming soon.

“I do believe that eventually this will boil down to a race war as we have already seen with the riots in cities like Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore,” Chappell said. His family doesn’t share his views.

“They are in denial over what I see as an inevitable war brewing.”

A reverend, also known now as a “creator” for the Creativity Movement, Chappell has been targeted before while he was a Nazi. In 2007, he was attacked by non-racists in Columbia, Missouri, and suffered a busted lip.

Hate and love are both parts to his nature, he said. He didn’t learn racism from his parents, but from attending a primarily black school in Edenton, North Carolina. “There were fights on a weekly basis. I tried to avoid them but I got suspended about once a year for a fight.

“If you were white you had to travel in a group or you would be attacked and picked on for being white.”

When he left the Nazis -- a time analysts describe as the most recent resurgence of white-power before Donald Trump’s election to the US presidency -- smaller groups splintered from larger organizations. After the American Nazi party’s troubles of 2007, Chappell formed a new group called the Nationalist Socialist Order of America, and based it out of The Redneck Shop, a memorabilia store in Laurens, South Carolina. It was known as the “site of many NSM gatherings,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a hate group watchdog and nonprofit civil…